Thilo Kehrer est devenu papa

En cette période compliquée, Thilo Kehrer a reçu une heureuse nouvelle. Le défenseur parisien est devenu papa d’une petite fille prénommée Nala. L’international allemand a partagé cette nouvelle sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur son compte Twitter, le PSG a félicité son défenseur central. “Enfin une heureuse nouvelle en ces temps difficile. Thilo Kehrer est désormais papa. d’une petite Nala ! Félicitations aux parents 👶.”
Enfin une heureuse nouvelle en ces temps difficiles : @KehrerThilo est désormais papa d’une petite Nala !— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 15, 2020
Félicitations aux parents 👶 pic.twitter.com/OdC1SnvnqP
☀HAPPINESS☀ Welcome to the world Nala Hope🙏🏾My Baby!✊🏾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In times like these, we become aware of which things in life really count – for me it is family & health – panic is the worst advisor in these times! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀We should be thankful and pray that God will protect us and bring us through this crises with his love and grace. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the darkness the light shines the brightest, just like my little girl brings radiant light and love into my life ❤🙏🏾 Stay safe, God bless y’all!!