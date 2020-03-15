Kehrer

Thilo Kehrer est devenu papa

Auteur : Murvin Armoogum 15 mars 2020

En cette période compliquée, Thilo Kehrer a reçu une heureuse nouvelle. Le défenseur parisien est devenu papa d’une petite fille prénommée Nala. L’international allemand a partagé cette nouvelle sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur son compte Twitter, le PSG a félicité son défenseur central. “Enfin une heureuse nouvelle en ces temps difficile. Thilo Kehrer est désormais papa. d’une petite Nala ! Félicitations aux parents 👶.”

☀HAPPINESS☀ Welcome to the world Nala Hope🙏🏾My Baby!✊🏾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In times like these, we become aware of which things in life really count – for me it is family & health – panic is the worst advisor in these times! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀We should be thankful and pray that God will protect us and bring us through this crises with his love and grace. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the darkness the light shines the brightest, just like my little girl brings radiant light and love into my life ❤🙏🏾 Stay safe, God bless y’all!!

