Trois Parisiens nommés pour le Golden Boy 2020

Comme chaque année, Tuttosport élit le meilleur joueur de moins de 21 ans évoluant dans les championnats de première division en Europe. Ce lundi, le quotidien sportif italien a dévoilé la liste des 100 nommés pour cette distinction individuelle remportée en 2017 par Kylian Mbappé. Parmi ces 100 jeunes, trois joueurs actuellement au PSG Y figure, Mitchel Bakker, Loic Mbe Soh et Adil Aouchiche. Dans cette liste figure également Ansu Fati (FC Barcelone), Erling Haaland et Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) ou bien encore Edouardo Camavinga (Rennes). À noter la présence de deux anciens titis parisiens, Yacine Adli et Claudio Gomes.
Les 100 nommés (via Foot Mercato)
• Maximilian James Aarons (Norwich)
• Abel Ruiz (Braga)
• Karim-David Adeyemi (RB Salzbourg)
• Yacine ADLI (Bordeaux)
• Lucien Agoumé (Inter Milan)
• Marley AKÉ (OM)
• Faustino Anjorin (Chelsea)
• Ethan Ampadu (RB Leizpig)
• Angel Gomes (Manchester United)
• Adil Aouchiche (Paris SG)
• Benoît Badiashile (Monaco)
• Mitchel Bakker (Paris SG)
• Myron Boadu (AZ)
• Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)
• Rayan Cherki (OL)
• Facundo Colidio (Saint-Trond)
• David Colina (Hajduk Split)
• Trae Bailey Coyle (Arsenal)
• Leon Dajaku (Bayern Munich)
• Jonathan David (La Gantoise)
• Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
• Karamoko Dembélé (Celtic)
• Sergiño Dest (Ajax)
• Tiago Djalo (Lille)
• Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan)
• Fabio Silva (FC Porto)
• Ansu Fati (FC Barcelone)
• Phil Foden (Manchester City)
• Lyle Foster (Cercles Bruges, Monaco)
• Eric Garcia (Manchester City)
• James Garner (Manchester United)
• Zeljko Gavric (Etoile Rouge de Belgrade)
• Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
• Willem Geubbels (Monaco)
• Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton)
• Bryan Salvatierra Gil (Leganés)
• Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)
• Claudio Gomes (PSV, Manchester City)
• Matias Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)
• Lorenzo Gonzalez (Saint-Gall)
• Amine Gouiri (OL)
• Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)
• Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
• Erling Braut Haland (Borussia Dortmund)
• Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)
• Mohamed Amine Ihattaren (PSV)
• Curtis Jones (Liverpool)
• Ozan Muhammed Kabak (Schalke 04)
• Mamadou Kaly Sène (Juventus)
• Takefusha Kubo (Majorque, Real Madrid)
• Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland)
• Dejan Kulusevski (Parme, Juventus)
• Diego Lainez (Betis)
• Yasser Larouci (Liverpool)
• Kang-in Lee (FC Valence)
• Daniel Maldini (AC Milan)
• Felix Khonde Mambimbi (YB Berne)
• Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb)
• Svetozar Markovic (Larisa)
• Alejandro José Méndez Marqués (Juventus)
• Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
• Loïc Mbe Soh (PSG)
• Juan Miranda (Schalke 04, FC Barcelone)
• Nehuén Pérez (Famalicão, Atlético de Madrid)
• Jean-Claude Junior Wa Dimbonda Ntenda (Juventus)
• Michael Oluwadurotimi Obafemi (Southampton)
• Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen)
• Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan, AS Monaco)
• Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton)
• Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP)
• Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP)
• Reinier (Real Madrid)
• Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
• Alessio Riccardi (AS Roma)
• Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
• Ionut-Casian Rus (CFR Cluj)
• Thomas Sabitzer (LASK)
• Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
• William Saliba (ASSE)
• Jason Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
• Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)
• Sergio Gomez (Borussia Dortmund)
• Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)
• Mathías Soulé (Juventus)
• Yukinari Sugawara (AZ)
• Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzbourg)
• Tomás Tavarez (Benfica)
• Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk)
• Tiago Lopes (FC Porto)
• Sandro Tonali (Brescia)
• Ferrán Torres (FC Valence)
• Amad Diallo Traoré (Atalanta)
• Hamed Junior Traoré (Sassuolo)
• Lassina Traoré (Ajax)
• Heorhiy Tsitaishvili (Dynamo Kiev)
• Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool)
• Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)
• Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)
• Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
La prima pagina di oggi di #Tuttosport ⬇️
🔸 #JuveNapoli più di una finale
🔸 Scatta l’assalto al Golden Boy
🔸 #Ansaldi–#Aina, allarme fasce
Leggi le altre notizie su 👉 https://t.co/Ncr9FSwkGf pic.twitter.com/sWVx9LtmzF
— Tuttosport (@tuttosport) June 15, 2020