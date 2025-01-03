Anciens : Keylor Navas proche d’enfin trouver un club
Depuis son départ du PSG, malgré différentes pistes, Keylor Navas est toujours sans club. A 38 ans, l’ancien portier parisien pourrait retrouver un vestiaire cet hiver. Avec l’arrivée de Gianluigi Donnarumma au cours de l’été 2021, Keylor Navas a vu sa place de titulaire au PSG remise en question. Si dans un premier temps les …
The post Anciens : Keylor Navas proche d’enfin trouver un club first appeared on Canal Supporters PSG 24-7.
