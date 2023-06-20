Golden Boy 2023 – Deux joueurs du PSG en lice

Comme chaque année, Tuttosport établit son classement des 100 joueurs les plus prometteurs de la planète football. Et pour l’édition 2023, le PSG place deux éléments.

On le sait, le PSG possède un centre de formation particulièrement prolifique. Cette année encore, de nombreux jeunes pousses sont venus taper à la porte des professionnels. Certains ont même pu jouir d’un temps de jeu assez conséquent. Là, on pense forcément à El Chadaille Bitshiabu et surtout à Warren Zaïre-Emery. Deux joueurs qui se trouvent en lice pour remporter la prochaine édition du Golden Boy 2023.

🚨🗣 Rafaela Pimenta, agent de Marco Verratti, sur son avenir :



"Pour l'instant, il est en vacances et nous ne pensons pas à son avenir, ensuite nous verrons. [… ] Nous avons besoin de 2-3 semaines pour comprendre les différents mouvements, c'est encore tôt."



[Cérémonie du… pic.twitter.com/867KoYzdHL — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) June 20, 2023

Xavi Simons également présent

En effet, Tuttosport vient de rendre officiel son classement des 100 joueurs les plus prometteurs du ballon rond. On y retrouve donc El Chadaille Bitshiabu (49e) et Warren Zaïre-Emery 24e). À noter la présence de Xavi Simons, lui qui pourrait faire son retour en terre parisienne durant l’intersaison. Consécutivement à son exercice de haute volée du côté du PSV Eindhoven, l’espoir batave se classe 6e. La France est, du reste, particulièrement bien représentée avec 14 joueurs. Ce qui en fait la nationalité avec le plus de nominés. Pour rappel, c’est Gavi (FC Barcelone) qui avait remporté le Golden Boy 2022. Cette année encore, la concurrence promet d’être rude avec des prétendants tels que Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), ce même Gavi ou encore Aljandro Balde (FC Barcelone).

Le top 100 du Golden Boy 2023

100 – Kevin Paredes (États-Unis, Wolfsbourg). Note Golden Boy : 59,1

99 – Lucas Netz (Allemagne, Borussia Moenchengladbach). Note Golden Boy : 59,9

98 – Carney Chukwuemeka (Angleterre, Chelsea). Note Golden Boy : 60,1

97 – Matias Soulé (Argentine, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 61,3

96 – Maximo Perrone (Argentine, Manchester City). Note Golden Boy : 62,0

95 – Lewis Hall (Angleterre, Chelsea). Note Golden Boy : 62,5

94 – Ousmane Diomandé (Côte d’Ivoire, Sporting Lisbonne). Note Golden Boy : 62,5

93 – Désiré Doué (France, Rennes). Note Golden Boy : 62,8

92 – Samuel Iling Jr. (Angleterre, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 62,9

91 – Mohamed-Ali Cho (France, Real Sociedad). Note Golden Boy : 62,9

90 – Odin Holm (Norvège, Valerenga). Note Golden Boy : 62,9

89 – Valentin Carboni (Argentine, Inter Milan). Note Golden Boy : 62,9

88 – Arsen Zakharyan (Russie, Dynamo Moscou). Note Golden Boy : 63,0

87 – Kevin Jesus Kelsy (Venezuela, Shakhtar Donetsk). Note Golden Boy : 63,1

86 – Facundo Buonanotte (Argentine, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 63,2

85 – Habib Diarra (France, Strasbourg). Note Golden Boy : 63,3

84 – Luka Stojkovic (Croatie, NK Lokomotiva Zagreb). Note Golden Boy : 63,8

83 – Tobias Slotsager (Danemark, Odense Boldklub). Note Golden Boy : 63,9

82 – Ervin Omic (Autriche, Wolfsberger). Note Golden Boy : 63,9

81 – Alexander Busch (Danemark, Silkeborg). Note Golden Boy : 63,9

80 – Isaak Touré (France, Auxerre). Note Golden Boy : 63,9

79 – Kacper Kozlowski (Pologne, Vitesse). Note Golden Boy : 64,0

78 – Arda Guler (Türkiye, Fenerbahçe). Note Golden Boy : 64,3

77 – Marcus Baggesen (Danemark, IFK Norrköping). Note Golden Boy : 64,4

76 – Mathias Lovik (Norvège, Molde). Note Golden Boy : 64,5

74 – Tim Oermann (Allemagne, Wolfsberger). Note Golden Boy : 64,6

73 – Otto Rosengren (Suède, Mjallby). Note Golden Boy : 64,8

72 – Filip Sidklev (Suède, IF Brommapojkarna). Note Golden Boy : 64,8

71 – Noah Persson (Suède, Young Boys). Note Golden Boy : 65,1

70 – Wilfried Gnonto (Italie, Leeds). Note Golden Boy : 65,1

69 – Oscar Gloukh (Israël, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 65,2

68 – Victor Lind (Danemark, IFK Norrköping). Note Golden Boy : 65,3

67 – Roméo Lavia (Belgique, Southampton). Note Golden Boy : 65,5

66 – Elye Sepe Wahi (France, Montpellier). Note Golden Boy : 65,6

65 – Yossoufa Moukoko (Allemagne, Borussia Dortmund). Note Golden Boy : 65,7

64 – Lucas Boel Hey (Danemark, Lyngby BK). Note Golden Boy : 65,8

63 – Viktor Melekhin (Russie, Rostov). Note Golden Boy : 66,1

62 – João Neves (Portugal, Benfica). Note Golden Boy : 66,1

61 – Petar Ratkov (Serbie, Backa Topola). Note Golden Boy : 66,3

60 – Tommaso Baldanzi (Italie, Empoli). Note Golden Boy : 66,5

59 – Christopher Bonsu Baah (Ghana, Sarpsborg). Note Golden Boy : 66,6

58 – Johan Bangsbo (Suède, Göteborg). Note Golden Boy : 66,8

57 – Sael Kumbedi Nseke (France, Lyon). Note Golden Boy : 66,9

56 – Valdemar Lund Jensen (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 67,0

55 – Aurele Amenda (Suisse, Young Boys). Note Golden Boy : 67,1

54 – Maksym Dyachuk (Ukraine, Dynamo Kiev). Note Golden Boy : 67,2

53 – William Clem (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 67,3

52 – Stefan Lekovic (Serbie, Red Star). Note Golden Boy : 67,3

51 – Lesley Ugochukwu (France, Rennes). Note Golden Boy : 67,7

50 – Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (Islande, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 68,2

49 – El Chadaille Bitshiabu (France, PSG). Note Golden Boy : 68,4

48 – Julio Cesar Enciso (Paraguay, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 68,8

47 – Christos Zafeiris (Norvège, Slavia Prague). Note Golden Boy : 68,9

46 – Veljko Ilic (Serbie, Backa Topola). Note Golden Boy : 69,0

45 – Andy Alune Diouf (France, Bâle). Note Golden Boy : 69,4

44 – Evan Ferguson (Irlande, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 69,5

43 – Pavlo Isenko (Ukraine, Vorskla Poltava). Note Golden Boy : 69,6

42 – Bilal El Khannous (Marcco, Genk). Note Golden Boy : 69,8

41 – Amane Romeo (Côte d’Ivoire, BK Hacken). Note Golden Boy : 69,9

40 – Fabio Miretti (Italie, Juventus). Note Golden Boy : 70,6

39 – Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Angleterre, Borussia Dortmund). Note Golden Boy : 70,7

38 – Maurits Kjaergaard (Danemark, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 70,8

37 – Matija Frigan (Croatie, Rijeka). Note Golden Boy : 70,8

36 – Hugo Larsson (Suède, Malmoe). Note Golden Boy : 71,3

35 – Ariel Mosor (Pologne, Piast Gliwice). Note Golden Boy : 71,4

34 – Robert Renan (Russie, Zénith Saint-Pétersbourg). Note Golden Boy : 71,5

33 – Oleksandr Saputin (Ukraine, Zorya Lugansk). Note Golden Boy : 71,9

32 – Alejandro Garnacho (Argentine, Manchester United). Note Golden Boy : 72,3

31 – Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich). Note Golden Boy : 72,5

30 – Johan Bakayoko (Belgique, PSV Eindhoven). Note Golden Boy : 72,9

29 – Bjorn Meijer (Pays-Bas, Bruges). Note Golden Boy : 73,2

28 – Zeno Debast (Belgique, Anderlecht). Note Golden Boy : 73,9

27 – Ismaël Doukouré (France, Strasbourg). Note Golden Boy : 74,3

26 – Ernest Nuamah (Ghana, Nordsjaelland). Note Golden Boy : 74,6

25 – Martin Vitik (République tchèque, Sparta Prague). Note Golden Boy : 74,6

24 – Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, PSG). Note Golden Boy : 75,3

23 – Levi Colwill (Angleterre, Brighton). Note Golden Boy : 75,7

22 – Martin Baturina (Croatie, Dinamo Zagreb). Note Golden Boy : 75,7

21 – Stefan Bajcetic (Espagne, Liverpool). Note Golden Boy : 76,2

20 – Elias Jelert (Danemark, Copenhague). Note Golden Boy : 76,7

19 – Emanuel Emegha (Pays-Bas, Sturm Graz). Note Golden Boy : 77,2

18 – Arnau Martinez (Espagne, Gérone). Note Golden Boy : 77,3

17 – Rico Lewis (Angleterre, Manchester City). Note Golden Boy : 77,4

16 – Rasmus Hojlund (Danemark, Atalanta). Note Golden Boy : 78,4

15 – Milos Kerkez (Hongrie, AZ Alkmaar). Note Golden Boy : 78,5

14 – Harvey Elliott (Angleterre, Liverpool). Note Golden Boy : 78,7

13 – Ryan Cherki (France, Lyon). Note Golden Boy : 78,8

12 – Arthur Vermeeren (Belgique, Anvers). Note Golden Boy : 80,0

11 – Lucas Gourna-Douath (France, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 80,2

10 – Giorgio Scalvani (Italie, Atalanta). Note Golden Boy : 80,4

9 – Devyne Rensch (Pays-Bas, Ajax). Note Golden Boy : 80,6

8 – Benjamin Sesko (Slovénie, Salzbourg). Note Golden Boy : 80,7

7 – Florian Wirtz (Allemagne, Bayer Leverkusen). Note Golden Boy : 83,7

6 – Xavi Simons (Pays-Bas, PSV Eindhoven). Note Golden Boy : 87,0

5 – Alejandro Balde (Espagne, Barcelone). Note Golden Boy : 87,8

4 – Antonio Silva (Portugal, Benfica). Note Golden Boy : 91,6

3 – Gavi (Espagne, Barcelone). Note Golden Boy : 93,0

2 – Jude Bellingham (Angleterre, Real Madrid). Note Golden Boy : 95,0

1 – Jamal Musiala (Allemagne, Bayern Munich). Note Golden Boy : 98,3