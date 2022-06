🌟 EHF Champions League Men 𝑨𝑳𝑳-𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮 🌟 You were so many to vote! Here is your official All-Star Team of the season! ✨ #ehfcl #ehffinal4 #AST2022 pic.twitter.com/JK0aHnGBly