Khvicha Kvaratskhelia évoque de nouveau son avenir

🚨🇬🇪 Conte: "Kvaratskhelia's camp? Agent and father must do agent and father. There's a contract and he's a key player for Napoli, the president has been clear: he's staying".



"De Laurentiis told me that both Di Lorenzo and Kvara will stay at the club. It's very clear". pic.twitter.com/Jj2OLXMgpI