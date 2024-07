Mercato – L’agent de Victor Osimhen présent à Paris

🔴🔵 Victor Osimhen remains on Paris Saint-Germain list in case they sell one striker this summer.



No formal proposal on the table but he’s one of the names on PSG list, while also Saudi Pro League clubs are keen.



If Osimhen leaves, Napoli plan to go for Romelu Lukaku. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/xTRsCHGcme