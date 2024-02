🚨🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain want both Xavi Simons and Warren Zaïre-Emery to be faces of their future project.



Zaïre-Emery will sign new deal soon, it’s all agreed.



Understand talks over new deal for Xavi have not started yet — steps on his future to follow in the next months. pic.twitter.com/4wnckMubwR