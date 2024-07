Renato Sanches inclut dans le deal autour de Joao Neves ?

🚨🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on João Neves deal! New, positive round of talks again today.



PSG want to get it sealed next week.



Details of package being discussed after €70m fee + players to include for Benfica, like Renato Sánches.



Here we go, expected soon ⏳🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/tCu6D66c5x