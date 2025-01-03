TdC : Le PSG s’envole au complet au Qatar pour affronter l’ASM
A l’occasion du Visit Qatar Tour 2025, le PSG se rend à Doha ce jeudi 2 janvier 2025. Dans la foulée et au terme de cette visite commerciale, le Trophée des Champions se disputera face à l’AS Monaco. Pour ces quatre jours, le club de la capitale voyage au complet. Le mercato hivernal a ouvert …
The post TdC : Le PSG s'envole au complet au Qatar pour affronter l'ASM first appeared on Canal Supporters PSG 24-7.
