Hakimi’s agent Camano: “Achraf is so happy at Paris Saint-Germain and he’s under contract until June 2026”, tells https://t.co/oKWuJPfTG7 🔴🇲🇦 #PSG



There’s no negotiation or concrete talk with any club, Hakimi is fully focused on PSG. pic.twitter.com/VY1T8T8aHl