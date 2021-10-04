Twitch PSG

Twitch / PSG : Spécial interview de Mbappé

Photo de Redaction Redaction Suivre sur Twitter 5 octobre 2021

Actualité exceptionnelle, dispositif exceptionnel. Canal Supporters vous donne rendez-vous pour un LIVE TWITCH/PSG exceptionnel à minuit pour revenir sur l’interview de Kylian Mbappé à paraître ce mardi dans L’Équipe. On vous partagera les propos principaux du joueur et on en débattra tous ensemble.

Pour rappel, Canal Supporters directement sur Twitch, c’est ici : Twitch.tv/Canalsupporters (abonnez-vous !)

<script src="https://embed.twitch.tv/embed/v1.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  new Twitch.Embed("twitch-embed", {
    width: "100%",
    height: 600,
    channel: "canalsupporters",
    theme: "dark",
  });
</script>

Tags
Photo de Redaction Redaction Suivre sur Twitter 5 octobre 2021

Articles similaires

PSG forum de nuit

Communauté CS – Le forum de nuit

4 octobre 2021
Talk CS

Talk CS – Retour et analyse de la sortie de Mbappé

4 octobre 2021
so-6045fca766a4bd344c392e5b-ph0-2

Fournier : « C’est intelligent de la part de Neymar de se mettre au service du collectif »

4 octobre 2021
Logo deuil

Un supporter parisien tué pendant PSG / Manchester City

4 octobre 2021
Bouton retour en haut de la page