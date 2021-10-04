Twitch / PSG : Spécial interview de Mbappé
Actualité exceptionnelle, dispositif exceptionnel. Canal Supporters vous donne rendez-vous pour un LIVE TWITCH/PSG exceptionnel à minuit pour revenir sur l’interview de Kylian Mbappé à paraître ce mardi dans L’Équipe. On vous partagera les propos principaux du joueur et on en débattra tous ensemble.
Pour rappel, Canal Supporters directement sur Twitch, c’est ici : Twitch.tv/Canalsupporters (abonnez-vous !)
