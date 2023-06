PSG : Une modique clause de rachat pour Xavi Simons

🚨 EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain buy back clause for Xavi Simons is just €6m!



It can only be activated in July, from 1 to 31st.



The final decision is ONLY up to the player. He’s waiting to hear from PSG.



🔴 Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Spurs, BVB and Leipzig asked to be informed. pic.twitter.com/PHZfoCnerd