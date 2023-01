Yann Sommer to FC Bayern, done deal and here we go! Full agreement now in place with ‘Gladbach, contract valid until June 2025 🚨🔴 #FCBayern



Bayern will pay €8m plus €1.5m add-ons, as @Blick_Sport reported. Yann Sommer will undergo medical tests in the next hours.