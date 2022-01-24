Tottenham à la recherche d’un remplaçant pour Ndombele

Depuis quelques jours, la rumeur autour d’une arrivée de Tanguy Ndombele au PSG a refait surface. Les Rouge & Bleu ne serait pas contre une arrivée de l’ancien lyonnais cet hiver et privilégieraient un échange mais aucun Parisien ne voudrait quitter le club, à l’image de Leandro Paredes qui a refusé de rejoindre Tottenham. Le mercato hivernal ferme ses portes lundi soir, le club de la capitale a donc une semaine pour essayer de clôturer ce dossier.

Selon les informations de Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham essaye de couvrir ses arrières si jamais Tanguy Ndombele devait rejoindre le PSG. Les Spurs auraient une piste prioritaire, Sofyan Amrabat, milieu de terrain de la Fiorentina. Mais le club anglais à d’autres pistes non citées par le spécialiste italien du mercato. Mais rien n’est encore décidé et aucun accord n’a été trouvé avec personne. Fabrizio Romano qui conclut en expliquant que le PSG et Tottenham sont toujours en discussions au sujet de l’international français, mais que ces dernières ne concernent pas – pour l’instant – une inclusion de Georginio Wijnaldum dans le deal.

Tottenham are considering options to replace Tanguy Ndombele if he joins PSG on loan. Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is one of the players in the list. ⚪️ #THFC Nothing decided or agreed yet. Many candidates, Spurs will decide this week. @MatteMoretto @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are still in talks for Ndombele loan move. Mauricio Pochettino: “I'm not talking about Ndombele because he’s not in our club. PSG are open to progress, to improve”. 🇫🇷 #PSG



“I think everything is open, one week left”, he added. #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022