Ndombele
Image : Julian Finney

Tottenham à la recherche d’un remplaçant pour Ndombele

Photo de Guillaume De Freitas Guillaume De Freitas24 janvier 2022

Depuis quelques jours, la rumeur autour d’une arrivée de Tanguy Ndombele au PSG a refait surface. Les Rouge & Bleu ne serait pas contre une arrivée de l’ancien lyonnais cet hiver et privilégieraient un échange mais aucun Parisien ne voudrait quitter le club, à l’image de Leandro Paredes qui a refusé de rejoindre Tottenham. Le mercato hivernal ferme ses portes lundi soir, le club de la capitale a donc une semaine pour essayer de clôturer ce dossier.

Selon les informations de Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham essaye de couvrir ses arrières si jamais Tanguy Ndombele devait rejoindre le PSG. Les Spurs auraient une piste prioritaire, Sofyan Amrabat, milieu de terrain de la Fiorentina. Mais le club anglais à d’autres pistes non citées par le spécialiste italien du mercato. Mais rien n’est encore décidé et aucun accord n’a été trouvé avec personne. Fabrizio Romano qui conclut en expliquant que le PSG et Tottenham sont toujours en discussions au sujet de l’international français, mais que ces dernières ne concernent pas – pour l’instant – une inclusion de Georginio Wijnaldum dans le deal.

Tags
Photo de Guillaume De Freitas Guillaume De Freitas24 janvier 2022

Articles similaires

Twitch psg

Twitch/PSG à 11h10 : Debrief de la victoire du PSG contre Reims

24 janvier 2022
Pauleta

Pauleta : « Il y a une passion très forte entre moi, les supporters et le club »

24 janvier 2022
Donnarumma Navas

Navas évoque la concurrence avec Donnarumma

24 janvier 2022
PSG joie

Le PSG conserve sa belle avance sur son dauphin

24 janvier 2022
Bouton retour en haut de la page